Grand jury indicts county police chief Powell, 3 others

A grand jury has indicted Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and three other former county police officers, including Vidalia's present police chief, according to Mark Spaulding of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.
Arrest warrants were issued as a result of the Thursday indictment for Powell, Vidalia Police Chief Brian Scott, and former Glynn County Police Department officers David M. Haney and David Hassler, Spaulding said. The charges were not immediately available.
Former Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tracy Lawson served as special investigator for the case. Lawson was appointed by Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who cited a conflict of interest.
The grand jury's indictment was opened about 9 p.m. in the courtroom of Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett. The grand jury returned 20 counts of true bill and one count of no bill.
The charges stem from a scandal that emerged early last year regarding a former Glynn County police narcotics officer who had sexual relations with a confidential informant.The case later revealed the possible suppression of information in a police chase involving the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team that resulted in a fatality.
After pleading guilty to two counts of violation of oath of office, former GBNET officer James Cassada agreed to provide testimony into court inquires of further possible wrongdoing within the police department.
Powell has been placed on administrative leave, Glynn County Commission Chairman Michael Browning said.
Jay Wiggins, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, has been named interim county police chief.
“(Powell) will be put on administrative leave with pay while he’s defending himself in court,” Browning said.
Browning said the decision was "fairly unanimous" among commissioners.
He said the indictments do not reflect on the character and competency of the police department and the rank and file officers who have sworn to serve and protect the people of Glynn County.
“Not a bit,” Browning said. “We still feel like we have a very strong police department and some very dedicated employees in the police department. We stand behind them.”
Wiggins is a native of Glynn County and a long-serving veteran of local law enforcement. He oversaw the county’s response to hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and ’17, respectively, as well as the threat of Hurricane Dorian last year.
“It’s my opinion that the confidence the county manager has in Jay at this time is also the same confidence that I believe the full board has in Jay," Browning said. "He’s a very fine man. I think he knows police work very well. He’s got outstanding leadership ability and is very mission-oriented."