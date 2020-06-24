A Glynn County grand jury took roughly 10 minutes Wednesday to formalize the charges against the three men accused in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, said Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.
The grand jury handed down indictments charging the Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Brian with a total of nine counts, from malice murder to criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Each is charged in the indictment with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder two counts of aggravated assault, one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Travis McMichael, 34, his father Gregory McMichael, 64, and Bryan, 50, all remain in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
"Today the grand jury did return an indictment against Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan," Holmes said, standing on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse with members of her prosecuting staff. "This is another positive step, another bright step, for finding justice for Ahmuad Arbery, and for finding justice for his family."
The grand jury called today had been empaneled prior to the first round of courthouse restriction taking effect March 14, Holmes said. The jurors were brought in at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Rather than meeting in the court room, the jury conducted it proceedings in the second-story jury assembly room, Holmes said. All jurors wore masks and practiced social distancing.
