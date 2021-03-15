Golden Ray's third cut completed Monday night

The VB 10,000 crane barge cut its way through the foremost section of shipwrecked Golden Ray on Monday night, eight days after the operation began, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The cutting chain completed the separation of the section shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 is now preparing to hoist the 3,745-ton, 85-foot-long section from the water. Sometime Tuesday morning, the barge Julie B is expected enter through a gate in the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the Golden Ray.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 will move off of the shipwreck and place the huge gargantuan chunk of steel onto the Julie B, which has a cradle on its deck constructed specifically for the section.
The transfer will take place at slack high tide, Himes said. The next high tide in the St. Simons Sound occurs at around 11 a.m., according to tidal charts. Unified Command reminds boaters to observe the 200-yard safety zone from the environmental protection barrier.
Oil and debris cleanup crews will be on the water during the lifting and loading process. Numerous vehicles have fallen into the waters inside the protection barrier during the previous two section removals. The barrier has mesh netting beneath to contain loose vehicles and large pieces of debris. Oil retention booms lines the barrier’s surface.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned in the sound on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Salvors redirected their attention to the foremost section after a chain break occurred Feb. 26 during operations to cut the engine section off of the rear of the shipwreck. It was the fifth work stoppage in a month-long effort to cut through the dense reenforced steel around the engine section, known to salvors as Section 7. The foremost section is known as Section 2.
Salvors decided to refocus on cutting Section 2 mainly to meet a deadline with the Julie B, which arrived from Louisiana on March 9.
The Julie B will take Section 2 back to Mayor’s Point for further welding and other efforts to make the barge and its hulking cargo seaworthy for the voyage to a recycling facility in Gibson, La. Once removed, this third cut will reduce the shipwreck’s presence in the sound to about 365 feet.
Salvors will then return to the rear of the shipwreck to finish cutting through Section 7.
The bow section was removed in a three-week effort in November. The stern section was removed during an operation from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.
