Glynn County saw another significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, rising to 972 as of 3 p.m.
The number of cases increased by 133 since 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 16 percent. COVID-19 has spread rapidly in Glynn County over the past month, with cases increasing by 106 percent in the last seven days and by 354 percent in the last two weeks.
As far as the Coastal Health District can tell, there’s not one single cause for the continually increasing rate of new cases.
Part of it is likely the state’s effort to ramp up testing among the general public, but district spokeswoman Sally Silbermann said that isn’t the only reason, as the ratio of positive to negative tests is also increasing.
“We have received no notification of an event in particular that spurred this,” Silbermann said. “With the increased cases we’re seeing in Glynn County and elsewhere, it is really imperative that people take precautions particularly heading into this holiday weekend.”
In a statement to The News on Wednesday, district director Dr. Lawton Davis said recent large gatherings, major holidays and residents and visitors neglecting to follow the recommended precautions are also likely culprits.
Glynn and Chatham counties are areas of concern in the eight-county Coastal Health District, Davis said. Glynn meets the criteria he would use to identify a COVID-19 hotspot.
Residents can slow the spread of the disease by regularly washing their hands, wearing cloth face coverings in public, keeping a six-foot distance from others, covering coughs and sneezes and only going out when necessary.