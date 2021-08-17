Glynn County Schools will move into the “yellow level” of operations Wednesday in response to COVID-19 conditions in schools, after a daily review of cases indicated the system’s percentage of positive cases is currently over 1%.
The district will remain in the yellow level until at least Aug. 27.
This level of operations requires all students and adults inside buildings on campus to wear masks. Masks will also continue to be required on buses.
Nonessential visitors will be restricted on campus.
“We will use virtual meetings and communicate with families using OneCall voice, text and email messaging, school and teacher webpages, and social media,” according to a message sent by the school district Tuesday to families.
The district will pre-sell tickets to events and limit capacity for indoor activities.
“Please continue to monitor students before school,” according to the message sent to families. “Keep students home and contact the school if they have an illness, are waiting on results from a COVID-19 test, have a positive COVID-19 test or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 outside of the schools.”
For more information, please visit www.glynn.k12.ga.us.
McIntosh County Schools also announced Tuesday that the district will take a “brief pause” due to a high rate of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to a message posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Jim Pulos.
On Wednesday through Friday, attendance will be optional for students. Teachers will be at their schools developing plans for the pause.
No one will be in the buildings from Friday evening through Tuesday as each of the schools go through a deep cleaning. Schools will continue to offer instructional opportunities during the pause from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3. The plan is to have students back in school again on Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday. Students will need their Chromebooks to stay up to date on the curriculum.
“The three optional days and the two days for cleaning should be used by parents to make arrangements for their children through Sept. 6,” Pulos said. “These are extremely challenging times for all of us due to this virus. We must continue to provide a great educational opportunity for our students, but we must also do so safely.”
Parents and students are encouraged to reach out to their school’s administrator with any questions they might have.
As of Monday, Glynn County had reported 10,448 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 170 deaths. McIntosh County had reported 1,047 cumulative COVID-19 cases with 14 deaths. Like other counties in the Coastal Health District, both Glynn and McIntosh counties are experiencing a surge of cases in recent weeks.