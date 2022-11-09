Glynn County Schools Superintendent Scott Spence announced all schools would be closed tomorrow due to Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to impact the Golden Isles this evening and tomorrow.
After-school and extracurricular programs will also be canceled. Schools will dismiss on the normal schedule today, and buses will run their normal routes. After-school and extracurricular programs will operate on normal schedules today as well.
Schools were already closed on Friday for Veterans Day.
"Everything will be closed tomorrow, we will do nothing tonight," Spence said during a meeting with other local government agencies and the National Weather Service.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center also announced today it is suspending training for its roughly 2,000 students tomorrow through Sunday. Classes will resume on Monday.
Nicole is not expected to make landfall in Central Florida until tomorrow, but Glynn County will likely begin to experience heavy winds and storm surge coupled with high tides tonight.
The National Weather Service predicts a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet as well as 3 to 5 inches of rain, raising concerns for flooding and beach erosion. Anyone living in low-lying areas or areas that are known to flood will likely experience heavy flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole as well, officials say.