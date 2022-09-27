The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and Glynn County School System are canceling classes this week in light of the Hurricane Ian’s anticipated impact on the Golden Isles.
Glynn County Schools plans to cancel classes on Thursday and Friday, said School Board District 5 representative Audrey Gibbons. Whether classes will be cancel tomorrow is still under discussion, she said, but the school system plans to make a decision by 1:30 p.m. today.
“Glynn County School System employees should not report to work on Thursday or Friday,” according to a statement from schools spokeswoman Brittany Tate. “… The decision on when to resume will be made as soon as possible after the storm has passed the area, a thorough damage assessment has been completed and it is determined that school can resume safely.”
At FLETC, classes are suspended and around 2,000 students plan to evacuate while essential personnel will remain on site, according to a statement from FLETC.
“The health, safety, and welfare of the FLETC community is our utmost priority,” said Director Thomas Walters. “Based on our experience, we determined that there is a very high likelihood the storm will cause flooding accompanied by potential power outages and a loss of support services. Our goal is to get back to FLETC’s important training mission as soon as we can safely do so.”
The state Coastal Resources Division also announced today it is postponing CoastFest 2022, planned for Saturday, due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
"We were hoping the storm's path would change and allow us to host CoastFest this year, but the current trajectory does not appear to be in our favor," Tyler Jones, a public information officer for CRD and CoastFest coordinator, said in a statement. "The logistics that go into putting the event together require several days of preparation, and the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian look like they will prevent that."
County and city governments have no made a decision yet, but City Manager Regina McDuffie said municipal facilities could be closed Thursday and likely will be closed Friday.
County spokeswoman Katie Baasen said Glynn County leadership will discuss office closures later today.
Jay Sellers, administration director for the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, said simply no decisions had been made as of 9:30 a.m. today.
As of 5 p.m. today, Hurricane Ian was “battering” western Cuba, where flash floods, storm surges, mudslides and hurricane-force winds and rain are expected, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5:20 a.m., the Golden Isles is under a tropical storm and storm surge watch. Heavy winds and rain are forecast to begin Wednesday, with local conditions reaching tropical storm-force as early as Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service post in Jacksonville.
“On this track, Ian is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday and Thursday,” according to a statement from the NWS. “Maximum winds are currently near 125 mph with higher gusts.
“The start of tropical storm winds may begin as early as Wednesday across north central Florida and northeast Florida, and Wednesday night over southeast Georgia coastal areas.”