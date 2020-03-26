Glynn County Schools announced Thursday that school closures have been extended to April 24.
The announcement followed an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp closing all public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction through April 24, to continue limited the spread of COVID-19.
Students are not to return to school until Monday, April 27.
"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students," Kemp said. "Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community.
Kemp is expected to make a decision on the remainder of the school year before April 24.
The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia have transitioned to online learning and will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester.
Glynn County Schools closed March 16 and originally planned to reopen April 13, following spring break.
“We encourage you to continue to follow healthy hygienic practices, and rely on the guidance provided by our local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Glynn school officials said.
Updates and additional information related to COVID-19 is available on the school system’s website, at glynn.k12.ga.us. Parents, guardians and students are also notified through the One Call Now automated calling system and the school system’s social media platforms.