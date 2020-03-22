A fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Glynn County on Sunday, lifting the total number of cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District to 10.
The state Department of Health provided no details about the age or travel routines of the four infected individuals in the Golden Isles.
Other counties in the coastal district reporting confirmed cases are Chatham, four, and Effingham, two.
No cases had been reported in Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Long or Bryan counties as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
A case earlier this month was reported at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys, but the infected individual resides in Folkston, 50 miles south of Brunswick. Folkston is the county seat of Charlton County, which is in the Southeast Health District.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose to 620 from 600 as of 7 p.m. Sunday. There have been 25 deaths, or 4.03 percent of the cases reported.
The majority of the cases surfacing are in the Atlanta area. Fulton County reported the most at 111, followed by Cobb with 67, Bartow with 56, DeKalb with 53 and Dougherty with 52.
The Georgia Department of Health has broken down the percentage of infected persons according to age.
The number of cases in the 1-17 age bracket make up 1 percent of the 620 cases; 18 to 59, 60 percent; 60 and over, 36 percent; unknown, 3 percent.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and respiratory issues.
Residents are reminded to avoid touching their face with their hands and to wash hands frequently.
CAMDEN COUNTY
Camden County is under a voluntary curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning today.
Exceptions will be made for travel to work, medical treatment, and for fuel, food or medicine pickup and delivery.
The goal of the curfew is to reduce the burden on public safety and health officials and to ensure the continued capability to handle the existing critical response to the outbreak.
In the announcement, county officials said it is “vitally important” that all businesses realize that continuing to allow in-person gatherings of more than 10 people is posting “a significant health risk to Camden County.”
Bars and restaurants are closed to in-house dining and are only allowed to served food via pickup, delivery or drive through.
The voluntary curfew does not affect Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.