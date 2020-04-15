Glynn County officer crashes responding to call

A “gun” allegedly pulled Tuesday night by a man on St. Simons Island turned out to be a fake, but the incidental damage it inflicted on a Glynn County police patrol car was quite real, according to police and the Georgia State Patrol.
A Glynn County police officer totaled a patrol car around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Demere Road and Ocean Boulevard, smashing into a tree while rushing with lights and sirens in a rainstorm to reports of a man with a gun at the Parker’s convenience store, 501 Ocean Blvd., according to police and the state patrol.
Glynn County police officer Adam Jackson was not seriously injured in the crash, said state patrol trooper Damascus Chambers. The crash crumpled the entire front driver’s side section of 2019 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle.
Jackson was eastbound on Demere Road approaching Ocean Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, crossing Ocean Boulevard and crashing into a tree on the other side of the intersection, Chambers said. It was raining at the time of the crash, he said. Due to the emergency nature of the call and the conditions, Jackson is not being held at fault or cited in the crash, Chambers said.
“The officer was responding to a call at Parker’s on Ocean, coming down Demere when he lost control and hit a tree,” said Chambers, the state patrolman who responded to the crash. “It had just started raining, and he was running with lights and sirens activated. He was in the line of duty.”
The gun turned out to be a toy, but the man allegedly waving it ultimately went to jail, according to Glynn County police. Jacob Exum Hillis, 42, of St. Simons Island was arrested at 9:40 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass, according to Glynn County Detention Center records.
Hillis was sitting on the bench near the entrance to the Parker’s, located at Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street in the Pier Village, according to a Glynn County police report. A man told police he was walking out of the store when he noticed a man “waving a gun around,” the report said. Hillis then allegedly pointed the gun directly at him, according to the report.
The man and his wife called police immediately after leaving the store, police said.
Another county police officer reached the call to find Hillis allegedly sitting on the bench with a “silver in color plastic toy gun” beside him, the report said. Hillis allegedly told the officer he found the toy gun on the ground nearby. He denied pointing it at anybody, the report said.
The store clerk did not see anything. The officer checked store security video, but he could not see Hillis “because of where he was sitting,” the report said. The man who originally reported the incident later told police he did not wish to press charges.
However, Parker’s owner, Patrick Parker, arrived and asked police to issue Hillis a criminal trespass warning, the report said. The officer issued Hillis and warning and released him.
However, Hillis allegedly returned to the store, after which police arrested him on the criminal trespass charge.