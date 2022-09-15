Glynn County man killed in U.S. 17 crash
The man killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 17 and Peek Road has been identified as Larry Wayne Woodward.
Woodward, 49, a resident of Glynn County, died at the scene of the 3:15 p.m. crash, said county coroner Marc Neu.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Woodward was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 when his Ford Focus veered across the lane, striking the side of a northbound utility bucket truck. Woodward’s vehicle then struck a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, the state patrol said. As both vehicles slid to a stop on the west shoulder of the road, a BMW also was struck.
Several people involved in the crash were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment, the state patrol said.
— The Brunswick News