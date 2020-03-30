The number of COVID-19 cases in Glynn County hit double-digits on Monday. Camden County also reported one new case, and McIntosh County reported its first case.
The McIntosh County resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning and is recovering at home, according to the Coastal Health District.
“This is the first confirmed case in a resident of McIntosh County,” health district spokeswoman Ginger Heidel said.
As of noon today, the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed 2,809 cases among Georgia residents and 87 deaths, an increase of 126 and four, respectively, since the department’s Sunday evening update.
McIntosh County is part of the eight-county Coastal Health District. Within the district, 10 cases have been confirmed in Glynn County, three in Camden, 16 in Chatham, seven in Bryan, four in Effingham, four in Liberty, one in Long and now one in McIntosh.
No deaths due to the disease have been reported in the Coastal Health District.
Officials with the Southeast Georgia Health System, health department and Coastal Health District have declined to give any information on local cases, citing protection of patient information provided in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.