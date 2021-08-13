All buildings occupied by the government of Glynn County will be closed to the public beginning Monday due to the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.
The special-called commission meeting Tuesday and the regular commission meeting Thursday will continue in person due to scheduled public hearings.
The Islands Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday also will continue in person as scheduled.
Masks and temperature checks will be required to attend the meetings.
Future meetings will return to a virtual format.
County offices will remain staffed and may be contacted by telephone or email.
As of Thursday, Southeast Georgia Health System was treating 109 COVID-19 patients at its Brunswick hospital and 32 at its hospital in St. Marys.