Glynn County confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 and the Coastal Health District reported its eighth virus-related death, the second one in Bryan County.
Figures released at noon today by the Coastal Georgia Health District show Glynn County with 38 cases and Camden County with 22, a pick up of two. McIntosh County remained at three.
Confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district climbed to 287 from 272, an increase of 15 within a 24-hour period.
Bryan County reported 31, an increase of two; Chatham County 152, an increase of five; Liberty 18, an increase of one; Effingham 22, also an increase of one; and Bryan County 31, two more than Sunday.