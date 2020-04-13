Glynn County confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 and the Coastal Health District reported its eighth virus-related death, the second one in Bryan County.

Figures released at noon today by the Coastal Georgia Health District show Glynn County with 38 cases and Camden County with 22, a pick up of two. McIntosh County remained at three.

Confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district climbed to 287 from 272, an increase of 15 within a 24-hour period.

Bryan County reported 31, an increase of two; Chatham County 152, an increase of five; Liberty 18, an increase of one; Effingham 22, also an increase of one; and Bryan County 31, two more than Sunday.

More from this section

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

A bill allowing for the dissolution of the Glynn County Police Department passed a state Senate committee Thursday by a 5-4 vote, following remarks from state Sen. William Ligon and 30 minutes of testimony by Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning, in which Browning made a number of allegat…