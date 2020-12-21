The Glynn County Board of Elections announced an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a response to a state representative's challenge of more than 200 voter registrations in the county.
“The board has to meet tomorrow to hear from the attorney on what we have to do to address it,” said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
Channell said the challenge from outgoing state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, revolves around residency issues.
The challenge is part of a statewide effort “to help our boards of elections clean up their voter rolls,” Jones said. "We want to be sure (the voter rolls) are clean so we've got only legal votes being cast."
The registrations in question came from a list provided by Mark Davis, Derek Somerville and a Houston-based organization called True the Vote, he explained.
During a Georgia Senate hearing on election irregularities earlier this month, Davis, president of Data Productions, billed himself as a 30-year veteran in election and registration data analysis. He testified that hundreds of names of registered voters matched with the United States Postal Services' national change of address database, indicating they had moved and not re-registered.
Somerville is a former FBI agent who testified during the state Senate hearing that he had identified tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast from outside the voters' county of residency. These votes did not appear to be cast by those in the military or in college, Somerville contended. He said he found this suspect, as at no point would a poll worker be able to personally identify that any of those ballots had been cast by the voters for whom they were intended.
He and Jones worked together in the past on an effort to show Georgia House Speaker David Ralston was using the General Assembly's legislative leave law to help his clients and further his career as an attorney.
On its website, True the Vote described itself as an organization dedicated to confirming all votes cast in U.S. Senate runoff elections are legal.
“We think we are providing an accurate list of people who are still on the election rolls and should probably be removed,” Jones said.
He added that he's one of hundreds of people in the state pursuing similar goals of cleaning the registration records.
The emergency meeting of the Glynn County Board of Elections is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. Instead of the Office Park Building, the meeting has been moved to Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street in Brunswick.