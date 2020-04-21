The American Lung Association, focused on healthy air, is awarding Glynn County an "A," its highest grade in its recently released air quality report.

The grade is for most improved air quality on the 50th anniversary of passage of the nation's Clean Air Act.

The American Lung Association announced the grades with the release of its 2020 State of the Air report.

Glynn is one of only three of Georgia's 159 counties to receive the high mark. Others awarded an "A" were Chatham and Chattooga counties.

Savannah, Brunswick, Statesboro, and Hinesville were all named on the association's cleanest cities list for ozone pollution. Each experienced zero unhealthy air days, the national association said.

The air quality “report card” tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthful levels of particle pollution and ozone during a three-year period, 2016 to 2018.

