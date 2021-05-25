After building a legacy that spans 30 years, four programs, and countless athletes, Glynn Academy baseball head coach Trent Mongero is retiring.
Mongero informed The News of his plans Tuesday, citing his health and a desire to spend time with family as reasons for stepping away from his role as a full-time teacher and high school baseball coach.
But Mongero will be sticking around the Golden Isles, professing his appreciation for Glynn Academy and the community while offering as much or as little assistance with the program as the next coach desires.
“I’m a Terror for life,” Mongero said. “We’re going to be living in this community, my wife is staying as a teacher at the school. We had unbelievable community support at Glynn Academy. I had tremendous administrative support. Our booster club are high-functioning people who truly care about the program. We’ve had zero parental issues this last year, and there’s probably not a whole lot of baseball programs at the high school level in the state of Georgia that can say that.
“We’ve had a lot of success, and I feel like the program is primed to continue and build upon that success. I’m forever a Terror. I’m going to bleed red and white for the rest of my life.”
Following a collegiate career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington that saw Mongero earn a conference Player of the Year award and a slot on the program’s All-Decade team, and a stint as an infielder in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, Mongero established himself as one of the top prep coaches in the country.
His 490 career wins rank him within the top 50 all-time in Georgia high school baseball history, he was twice named the state’s Coach of the Year, and he was name the National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading North Hall to the program’s first state championship in over 60 years.
Mongero made a major mark in just four years at Glynn Academy, going 68-40 over that span and leading the Terrors to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1990.
This is a developing story. More information will be available in Wednesday's edition.