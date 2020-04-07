The Pickens County Board of Education announced Tuesday that Rick Townsend has been named Pickens County Schools’ sole finalist for superintendent.
Townsend currently serves as CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy and CTAE director for Glynn County Schools.
A 14-day public comment period is now in effect for Pickens County Schools.
The board selected Townsend following a three-month search process that included 14 applicants.
The Pickens school board also surveyed more than 200 school employees and more than 500 community members before selecting Townsend.
Townsend has served as CEO of the career academy since 2010. He began his career in education in 1991 at Winder-Barrow Middle School as a teacher and coach. He has held numerous positions since, including assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in schools in Georgia.
The Pickens school board plans for Townsend to being work as the new superintendent as soon as possible, working with Charles Webb, the current interim superintendent.