Georgia will receive an additional $9.2 million in funding to fight COVID-19.

The funding is on top of the $15 million awarded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fight the outbreak.

Both appropriations were authorized as part of the $8.3 billion “Phase One” funding package. Georgia will be receiving more federal funding in coming weeks from the subsequent “Phase Two” and “Phase Three” funding packages.

The announcement of the new funding was made jointly by U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Georgia Republicans.

“These funds will strengthen our public health capabilities and give our communities the ability to rapidly respond to new cases," Perdue said.

More from this section

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

A bill allowing for the dissolution of the Glynn County Police Department passed a state Senate committee Thursday by a 5-4 vote, following remarks from state Sen. William Ligon and 30 minutes of testimony by Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning, in which Browning made a number of allegat…