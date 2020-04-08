Georgia inched closer to 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health after noon show the Peach State with 9,901 cases, including 1,993 hospitalized patients, or 13 percent of the total, and 363 deaths, or 3.7 percent of the number of cases reported.

In counties close to Glynn County but in separate health districts, the caseload continues to grow. Brantley reported five cases, Ware 42 cases, Wayne, four cases, and Charlton three cases. Figures include three deaths in Ware and one in Brantley.

The top five counties with the largest number of casualties in the state are Fulton, 1,240 cases (41 deaths); Albany-Doughtery County, 986 (61); DeKalb, 706 (11); Cobb, 588 (25); Gwinnett, 565 (15).

Officials say higher numbers are the result of stepped up testing, which totaled 38,787 at noon Wednesday.

More from this section

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

Shipwreck barrier approved, installation will be noisy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager's plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel …

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

Police department abolishment bill clears committee

A bill allowing for the dissolution of the Glynn County Police Department passed a state Senate committee Thursday by a 5-4 vote, following remarks from state Sen. William Ligon and 30 minutes of testimony by Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning, in which Browning made a number of allegat…