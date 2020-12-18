The Georgia Republican Party, National Republican Senatorial Committee and the campaigns of incumbent U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are taking the Glynn County Board of Elections to court.
Filed Thursday, the lawsuit also names Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, members of the State Election Board and members of the Chatham County Board of Elections
“This case seeks to vindicate the constitutional and statutory rights of Georgia electors, candidates, and political parties who face imminent harm from defendants’ tabulation and certification of double votes that are unlawful under the Voting Rights Act,” the initial legal complaint states.
In court filings, the plaintiffs claim there is a potential for the local election offices to county "double votes," but not referring to two votes for the same candidate.
It is legal for a U.S. citizen to vote in the general election in one state, move to another and register to vote in a subsequent runoff in that state. According to the complaint, however, the Voting Rights Act makes it illegal to vote for a candidate for U.S. Senate in one state and to vote for another U.S. Senate candidate in a runoff.
In Glynn County, at least 176 people registered between the Nov. 3 general election and the Dec. 7 deadline for registration in the Jan. 5, 2021, runoff election.
Of those, eight voted in a U.S. Senate campaign in another state during the general election, the complaint reads.
Statewide, that could be thousands, the complaint states, as just under 50,000 people have registered in Georgia between the general election and runoff deadline.
Voter privacy protection laws make it impossible to verify whether a vote was legitimate after the fact, the complaint states, and asks that the court to address the issue "by requiring county precincts to segregate the ballots of newly registered voters, giving the state ample opportunity to ensure that these ballots are not unlawful double votes in the event that they are material to the outcome of the run-off election."
It does not ask the court to stop anyone from voting.
A hearing is scheduled at 3 p.m. today in the federal courthouse on Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
This is a developing story.