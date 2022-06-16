On July 11, Glynn County Police Department Assistant Chief Rickey Evans will take over as chief of the Kingsland Police Department.
“It’s something that’s always been dear to my heart, being a chief of police,” Evans told The News. “I’ve always been one to realize that you have to chase your dreams because your dreams won’t chase you.”
Evans has served in local law enforcement since high school and has been with the GCPD for roughly 20 years.
The Glynn County Commission tapped Evans to serve as interim chief of the GCPD after former Chief Jay Wiggins retired. He steered the ship for about four months in 2021, until current Chief Jacques Battiste took the role in June of that year.
Evans’ involvement in local law enforcement dates back to the early 1990s, when he participated in the department’s Police Explorer’s youth program while a student at Brunswick High. Evans joined the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office out of high school and remained there until joining the Glynn County Police Department in 2002, starting as a patrol officer.
He worked his way up through investigations to serve as commander of the St. Simons and Sea islands precinct. Under Wiggins, Evans earned promotions to captain and then to assistant chief.
The city of Kingsland has great potential, he said, and he looks forward to working with the department to raise the bar.
“It’s been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Glynn County and Glynn County is dear to my heart, but in law enforcement, things like this happen.,” Evans said. “I’ll just be right down the road if I’m ever needed.”
Read Friday's edition of The Brunswick News for further coverage.