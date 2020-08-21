A referendum on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and fold it into the county Sheriff’s Office will not be on the November ballot, but will instead be the subject of a separate special election on the same day as the general election.
According to Glynn County Board of Elections member Sandy Dean, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 509, which called for the referendum to be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, on the 90-day deadline to get items on the ballot.
State law requires referendums on a general election ballot to be publicly advertised 90 days in advance.
“There was no way we could do that,” Dean said.
State law also requires the special election to be held in separate polling places and staffed by different poll workers from the general election.
The board did not have any answers Friday as to where the polling places would be.
The board’s decision came after a roughly 90 minute discussion behind closed doors discussion.
Upon returning to the open meeting, board member Tommy Clark said the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office told the board to put the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot regardless.
Dean and local attorney Mark Johnson, who gave the board legal counsel on the matter, said the board would be breaking state law by doing so.