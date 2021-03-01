Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents allege that a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy “body slammed” a woman in handcuffs last week, “causing serious injury.”
McIntosh deputy Mark Gibson, 48, turned himself in Friday at the McIntosh County Jail, the GBI said. He is charged with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.
GBI agents say the woman was in custody of the sheriff’s office and handcuffed Feb. 23 when deputy Gibson allegedly assaulted her. GBI agents continue to investigate. The findings of its completed investigation will be presented to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the case.