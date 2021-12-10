The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Waverly.
Christopher Paul Raborn was shot and killed late Friday morning at his home on Amber Drive by a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a release by the GBI.
Camden deputies arrived at the house at 11:33 p.m. to arrest Raborn. His mother answered the door but didn’t know if Raborn was home, the release said. She allowed deputies to come inside and went with them to Raborn’s room.
The release said that the 40-year-old was behind his bedroom door holding a handgun with a deputy and his mother also in the room asking Raborn to drop the gun. The deputy shot Raborn during the incident, and he died at the scene according to the release.
No officers were injured, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the release.
Once the GBI completes its investigation, it will turn its findings over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.