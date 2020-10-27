A 61-year-old inmate at the Glynn County Detention Center died Monday night, shortly after jail guards found him lying “unresponsive” in his cell, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Clark Briganti was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, who is in charge of the detention center, has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Briganti’s death.
At around 6:30 p.m., jail guards were delivering inmates’ evening meals when Briganti was discovered in his cell, the sheriff’s office said. Jail staff initiated in-house emergency protocol and called 911 to alert county EMS workers.
“Multiple sheriff’s employees responded and initiated life-saving aid to Mr. Briganti until EMS arrived,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Briganti had been in jail since July 8, 2018, on charges of terroristic threats or actions and felony violation of probation. While in jail, the GBI additionally charged Briganti in October of 2019 with criminal solicitation of murder. The charge resulted from allegations that Briganti orchestrated a bizarre plot from behind bars to hire a hit man on the outside to kill a couple with a sword.