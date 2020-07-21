The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation into the death of a Waynesville woman whose body was discovered in her home Sunday.
The woman, Gladys Sparre, 79, was last seen alive Friday, the day a judge granted a new trial for a man jailed the past 20 years on a 1985 double murder case based on DNA evidence she voluntarily provided.
The DNA from her hair matched strands of hair found at the crime scene and excluded Dennis Perry, the man convicted of the murders, as a suspect.
The hair was a match for her son, Erik Sparre, who was a suspect questioned at the time but excluded because he had an alibi.
Stacy Carson, GBI special agent in charge of the Kingsland office overseeing the case, said she could not comment on the circumstances of the death.
An autopsy has been conducted and further testing is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office at 462-6141 or the GBI office in Kingsland at 729-6198.