What Coastal Georgia's legal and law enforcement community could not do in two and half months, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation accomplished in roughly 48 hours this week.
Travis McMichael, 34, and his father Gregory McMichael, 64, were led in handcuffs Thursday night from their Satilla Shores home by GBI agents, arrested in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Both men are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The two are being held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center.
GBI Director Vic Reynolds said agents assembled Wednesday morning, scouring the case files, double checking the facts and asking new questions late into the night. The next day agents combing Satilla Shores reexamined witnesses in the neighborhood and talked to new witnesses.
By late Thursday afternoon they were confident the McMichaels had committed murder and aggravated assault, Reynolds said, and obtained arrest warrants at 6 p.m. Assisted by Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and several deputies, GBI agents arrested Travis and Gregory McMichael without incident.
"When we were formally requested to get involved by Mr. Durden, we hit the ground running early Wednesday morning," Reynolds said. "The facts showed they had established sufficient probable cause to seek an arrest warrant against Gregory and Travis McMichael for felony murder and aggravated assault."
Reynolds offered condolences to Arbery's parents, father Marcus Arbery Sr. and Cooper Jones. He apologized for the long process they endured to see charges field their son's death.
"One of the last things you want to do in circumstances of this nature, certainly a case that's been around like this, is to ask anybody for patience," Reynolds said. "Particularly to ask such patience of the victim's family, it's difficult to do. But they were gracious in extending that patience to us and we're certainly grateful."