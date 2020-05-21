Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents slapped a felony murder charge on the man who videotaped the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, according to a GBI press release.
Agents arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, on Thursday and charged him with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He was being booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.
Bryan had recently gone into hiding with family, fearing for their safety because of threats to his life over the video, according to his attorney, Kevin Gough.
It marks the third arrest in the Arbery’s death, following the May 7 arrest of Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, both charges with felony murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery, who was running on a street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
Travis McMichael stepped out of the truck with a shotgun and confronted Arbery, after which the 25-year-old Brunswick man was shot three times during a struggle for the gun.