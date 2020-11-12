Travis McMichael is a happy, easygoing man who would feel duty-bound to abide by any conditions applied to his release from jail, family and friends testified Thursday during a bond hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23 on the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
McMichael, 34, his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, and William "Roddie" Bryan all face multiple charges including malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. All have remained jailed in the Glynn County Detention Center since May, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the months-old case and made arrests.
Robert Ruben, Travis McMichael's attorney in this racially charged murder case, asked each of the six people who testified on McMichael's behalf on Thursday morning and early afternoon whether he ever displayed any animosity toward different races. All testified that McMichael treated everyone equally.
But on cross-examination, prosecuting attorney Jesse Evans presented one man with potential evidence to the contrary. The long-time friend was presented with text messages and social media posts depicting apparent racial slurs, information obtained during the GBI investigation.
Replying to a social media post from the man testifying, Travis McMichael allegedly replied: "Ha ha ha. Sayonara you slant-eyed f #@$."
The man said he did not recall it.
Then, Evans asked the man about a text sent to him from McMichael on Nov. 28, 2019, that referenced "shooting a crackhead coon with gold teeth." Evans noted that the man replied that "crackhead" may have "needed some Newports (cigarettes)."
The man at first denied it. After reviewing the written transcripts, he said he recalled the text conversation. "We were talking about a raccoon," the man said, straight-faced.
Two couples said they were long-time friends of McMichael and were willing to put up their property as security on McMichael's bond. All said he could be trusted not to run.
The court recessed for lunch at 1:20 p.m. and resumed at 2:10 p.m. Gregory McMichael's bond hearing also will take place today.