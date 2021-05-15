There were more eighth-graders on the field for Frederica Academy than seniors as the girls put together a run that would end with the program in its first state championship game since it joined the GISA’s highest classification.
Frederica came up short of a title, falling to Augusta Prep 2-1 in overtime, but the Knights aren’t going away any time soon.
“I’m so proud of this group,” said head coach Gabe Gabriel. “Just the effort these girls put out is incredible. We’ve gone to double overtime in a playoff game, we went to overtime in this game, we had a come-from-behind in the semifinal. Just their effort and mentality, I can’t ask for much more.”
As has been the norm for the Knights this postseason, the title game was a defensive slugfest that remained scoreless over the first 40 minutes of game time.
It wasn’t until nearly 15 minutes had passed in the second half that a ball off a corner kick trickled past Frederica’s keeper for the first goal of the contest to stake Augusta Prep to a 1-0 advantage.
But it took just over five minutes for Frederica to even the score when senior Cate Seymour got a free kick on a penalty within the box and ripped it over the diving keeper to tie the game with 21:13 to play in regulation.
Just a day after the semifinal round, both teams appeared to be moving on fumes into overtime. Still, Augusta Prep put in the decisive goal on its 14th shot of the contest, and Frederica was unable to score an equalizer.