Large crowd, few issues.
That's how Glynn County police describe Friday's annual "Frat Beach" gathering on St. Simons Island which drew hundreds of college students and others.
"There was no significant police activity during 'Frat Beach' Friday evening," said Officer Earl Wilson, public information officer for the Glynn County Police Department.
"According to incident commanders, the crowd was as large as in years past."
Alcoholic beverages are forbidden on the St. Simons Island beaches during the weekend of this year's football game between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida in Jacksonville.
Nevertheless, "There were several EMS related calls due to overly intoxicated persons and calls by concerned citizens of intoxicated persons either walking or at the wrong home," Wilson said. "All of those calls were in the late afternoon and early evening time frame."
Wilson said police kept a close eye on the area.
"GCPD maintained a significantly increased presence around St. Simons bars and restaurants until after 2 a.m. closing time," he said.
Wilson was among those on patrol.
"Other than the bars being much busier, standing room only to use a sports metaphor, the crowds and patrons did not act any differently than on typically busy summer or holiday weekends," he said.