Four state senators, including the chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, have tested positive for coronavirus.

First to publicly announce his COVID-19 diagnosis was Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, whose test results came back positive days after attending a special session of the General Assembly last Monday. His announcement was followed by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, who alerted constituents late Friday night that she also had contracted the virus.

Sen. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, said on Facebook Sunday night that she tested positive. Williams chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, also received confirmation Sunday that he had contracted coronavirus. Thompson was admitted to the hospital last Monday with respiratory issues and released over the weekend once his condition improved.

