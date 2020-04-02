A third person died of COVID-19 complications in Chatham County, raising the total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the Coastal Health District to four.

The figure includes one death in Bryan County.

Health officials confirmed two more cases in the the eight county district for a total of 97 Thursday evening, one in Glynn, raising the number to 21 cases, and one in Bryan, raising the number there to 11 cases.

Other counties in the coastal district reporting individuals with the virus are Camden and Effingham, each with six; Chatham, 44; McIntosh and Long, each with one; and Liberty with seven.

All three deaths in the Chatham County-Savannah area were persons in their 80s with underlying conditions. The individual succumbing to the virus in Bryan was 65 and it is unknown whether he had an underlying condition, the health department reported.

In counties close to Glynn, the number of cases in Ware County remained the same at 14, including two deaths, one of whom was a 44-year-old man with an underlying condition, the health department reported. The other individual was in her 60s and it was unknown whether she had an underlying condition.

Charlton County has reported only one case to date, a woman who has since recovered. No cases were reported in Brantley and Wayne counties.

Georgia counties with the most confirmed cases and the number of deaths in each (shown in parenthesis) are Fulton, 747 (23); Dougherty-Albany, 521 (30); DeKalb, 409, (8); Cobb, 341 (17); and Gwinnett, 303 (8).

Georgia was reporting a total of 5,444 cases, including 1,129 hospializations, 21 percent of the number confirmed, and 176 deaths, 3 percent of the total.

The figures are the results of 22,957 public and commercial tests.

