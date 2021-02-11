Glynn County Commissioners voted 7-0 today to sign a $62,500 contract with former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander.
Alexander will serve as a special advisor to the commission on police matters and work directly with interim chief Rickey Evans. Evans was appointed in late January to replace outgoing former Chief Jay Wiggins.
Alexander said he and Evans have a lot to do. They have a plan ready to go including major changes and a reorganization at the department, which Alexander described as “a massive undertaking.”
Alexander was also appointed to the county's Police Advisory Panel but will be stepping down from the role for the duration of the contract.
When asked, Evans said he and Alexander will work very well together.
In a statement released after the meeting, Evans said that Alexander was “one of my mentors and has had a tremendous amount of influence on my career,” further dubbing him a “true legend of Glynn County law enforcement.”
Alexander will serve in the role for six months, much longer than the search for a new police chief is expected to take. The chief's search is being handled by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. A proposal from the association suggested the search could be completed in three to four months.
Evans said he would be putting his name in the hat for the position.