The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers will start reengineered training programs for federal law enforcement officers on June 17, it announced Tuesday.
Students will begin returning to in-residence sites during the first week of June.
“I am proud to announce the restarting of FLETC trainings, critical to ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the most up-to-date and relevant skills for their essential mission of protecting the homeland,” said Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf.
In response to the fast-spreading global COVID-19 pandemic, FLETC temporarily halted all in-residence training at all of its sites on March 20.
In consultation with medical professionals, Department of Homeland Security headquarters, its 95-plus federal partners and numerous others, FLETC has reengineered its training processes and protocols to mitigate risks to students.
Reengineered training includes measures to ensure arriving students don’t introduce COVID-19 into FLETC’s training environment or into the communities in which FLETC operates.
FLETC and its federal partners train upwards of 60,000 law enforcement officers at FLETC’s in-residence training delivery sites in New Mexico, South Carolina and Georgia annually.