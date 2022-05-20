The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco is temporarily suspending training and asking students to return to their duty stations.
Students scheduled to graduate May 27 and who are in classes not currently paused due to quarantine and isolation requirements will continue training through graduation with increased COVID-19 safety protocols, according to FLETC.
The training pause is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among the student population, according to FLETC.
The decision to temporarily suspend operations was made in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Law Enforcement Training Center medical officials, according to FLETC.