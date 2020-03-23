Some 2,000 students left the campus of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick for home Friday.
Only essential personnel — campus security and others — remain on campus, FLETC spokeswoman Christa Thompson said.
Instructors and other FLETC employees are "teleworking from home," she said.
"We're all working hard from home to update lesson plans and to continue the mission," she said.
The 1,600-acre center in Glynn County supervises law enforcement training for more than 90 federal agencies, including Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, National Park police, U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.