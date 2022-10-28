Kai J. Munshi will be taking over as the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s new deputy director, the agency announced on Friday.
Munshi served most recently as FLETC’s assistant director for technical training operations.
He was the center’s chief security officer at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing “FLETC to operate safely and effectively in an unprecedented environment across four training delivery points,” according to FLETC.
Current Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon vacated the deputy director role after six years in the position to assume the county manager's job in May.
“Deputy Director Munshi is a proven leader who exemplifies FLETC’s commitment to preparing our nation’s law enforcement to do their jobs in the field,” FLETC Director Thomas Walters said. “He has a stellar reputation as an innovative and visionary leader who can be relied upon to effectively lead those charged with training America’s current and future guardians.
“Kai has an unwavering spirit and a keen ability to overcome significant challenges as he proved during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m excited for FLETC because Deputy Director Munshi is a faithful and skilled leader whom I have every confidence will get the job done.”
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Munshi began his law enforcement career in August 2002 as a special agent in the Denver Office of the U.S. Secret Service, where he led criminal investigations related to counterfeit currency, bank fraud and other financial crimes. Later, he worked on the Secret Service’s counter-assault teams.
From there, he went on to work in various roles in the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. He earned the DOJ Inspector General’s Distinguished Service Award in 2012 and 2014.
He holds a bachelor of arts in international studies from the State University of New York College at Brockport and is a graduate of the Partnership for Public Service Excellence in Government Fellowship program.
“Law enforcement is faced with ever-changing and complex challenges,” Munshi said. “Preparing to operate in this environment necessitates dynamic training that keeps pace with current trends and threats. Our nation relies upon FLETC and its partner organizations to fulfill these requirements.”