The COVID-19 pandemic claimed its first victims in the Coastal Health District on Monday, both in Chatham County. An 83-year-old male and a 84-year-old female have died from the virus. A news release from the district said both had existing medical conditions.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Glynn County jumped significantly Tuesday evening, leaping from 10 to 17 from noon to 7 p.m.
In the Coastal Health District, Chatham County also saw an increase, climbing to 19 from 16.
All counties in coastal are now reporting cases. Others include Camden, four; McIntosh, one; Liberty, 4; Long, one; Effingham, four; and Bryan, seven.
The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia rose to 3,028, including 771 hospitalizations and 100 deaths.
In counties close to Glynn but in different health districts, Ware County confirmed five cases and Charlton one.
No cases were reported in Wayne and Brantley counties.