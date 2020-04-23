The first deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Glynn and Camden Counties on Thursday. The individuals were 76 years old and 45 years old respectively. Both were men.
Coastal Health District spokeswoman Ginger Heidel said the Camden resident did have underlying conditions, but the same is not currently known for the Glynn County resident.
“Statewide, more than 840 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 21,000 people have tested positive for the illness,” Heidel said. “There is community-wide transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 across the state.”
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and isolate from others if feeling sick.