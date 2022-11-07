The Royal Oaks and Satilla Shores are still under an evacuation order, according to Glynn County officials, while firefighters from several jurisdictions work to extinguish an industrial fire at the Symrise plant in southern Glynn County.
“They’re not going door to door, but folks are asked to leave,” said Glynn County spokeswoman Katie Baasen.
School buses will not take students at Satilla Marsh Elementary School and Risley Middle School who live in those neighborhoods home, said Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis, instead keeping them at their schools until their parents can pick up them. He did not know exactly how many students would be affected.
The south side of the Port of Brunswick was evacuated at 6:30 a.m.
According to a port worker who asked not to be named, the afternoon shift at all facilities in the southern part of the port has been called off. He said managers were originally told to begin staging afternoon shift workers at a gas station on U.S. 17 closer to Exit 29 of I-95, but that port officials ultimately decided to cancel the shift.
The southern half of the port is mostly used to store and process vehicles that come off the transport ships that dock in the northern part of the port. Business at the northern half of the port is continuing as normal.
The plant is located at 209 SCM Road, across U.S. 17 from the Georgia Ports Authority's Colonels Island Terminal. Residents of Satilla Shores, Royal Oaks, Sanctuary Cove and Hickory Bluff have been ordered to evacuate because of the potential for the release of hydrogen peroxide pinene, which he described as "a volatile chemical" used in the production of fragrances.
The evacuation orders for Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove, both in northern Camden County, have been lifted, according to the Camden County EMA.
During a morning press conference, Glynn County Commissioner Wayne Neal said about 100 households in Glynn County had evacuated and that the county had established a shelter at the Ballard Complex gym, 323 Old Jesup Road, that no one has used.
A dozen or so resident of Royal Oaks and Satilla Shores were also passing time at the same gas station waiting on word from authorities as to when they’d be able to return home.
One Royal Oaks resident who did not want her name published said a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputy had knocked on her door around 10:30 or 11 a.m. and asked for the household to evacuate. They’d heard about the fire at the plant, but hadn’t left because of conflicting reports about the severity of the problem on social media.
She had a relative in Kingsland if she wasn’t able to get back into her home that night, but what she really wanted were answers.
“Everybody tells me they don’t have a clue (when we can go back), so we’ve been riding around trying to figure out what to do,” she said.
Baasen said the county is asking for patience as firefighters work to put out the industrial fire.
First responders are still determining exactly what chemicals are involved in the fire and how they react to heat and fire, Baasen said. Caution is being taken to minimize the risk of further explosions or proliferation of hazardous smoke, she said.
“This isn’t just a wood fire, this is a chemicals that are burning,” Baasen said.
Hazmat (hazardous materials) crews from Savannah and Jacksonville are among the host of outside agencies who have converged at the port to assist local firefighters with incident at Symrise, said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza.
“We’ve got a lot of responders here and everybody is coming together and working as a team to address this in the most efficient and expedient manner,” Leanza said. “We have a lot of coordination here.”