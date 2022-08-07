Glynn County Fire-Rescue medics responded Saturday afternoon to a possible drowning at the public pool at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island, where they arrived to find a 4-year-old boy conscious and breathing after receiving CPR from a lifeguard and possibly a bystander, fire-rescue division chief Scott Cook said.
The child was conscious and breathing when transported by county fire-rescue ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, Cook said.
Fire-rescue received a call at 4:52 p.m. of a possible drowning at the Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive, Cook said. Fire-rescue medics were told the child was found beneath the water and pulled from the pool.
“Apparently, a lifeguard and possibly a bystander assisted with CPR immediately,” Cook said. “We were called to a near drowning, that the child went under water. When our people arrived, he was breathing and conscious.”
