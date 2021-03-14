Glynn County Fire Rescue officials say a building at the southern foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge is a total loss after a blaze engulfed the structure late Saturday night.
County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan said the cause of the structure fire is unknown as of Sunday morning.
A security guard called the fire department at 10:34 p.m. Saturday to report a fire at the southeast corner of the building, Jordan said.
“He attempted to put it out with an extinguisher,” Jordan said. “When the call came in it was reported that the porch was on fire and moving inside. When our first units got there, it was very well involved.”
The parcel on which the building and parking lot sit is owned by GICL Limited LLC and listed as “Emerald Princess office” in county property records. Jordan said the location is typically used as parking and a ticket office for the Emerald Princess Casino cruise ship.
In a statement issued on social media in the wee hours Sunday morning, the casino said no crew members or passengers were injured and that the cruise ship suffered no damage.
A Sunday morning cruise has been canceled, however, and the company has limited phone and internet access as a result of the fire.
Firefighters from at least four jurisdictions had the blaze contained by 11:45 p.m. Saturday and mostly extinguished by 1 a.m. Sunday, Jordan said. By that point, he believed it to be a complete loss.
He had not yet run the math, but Jordan said the fire department typically bases fire damage estimates on a property's assessed value, which is listed as $396,760 in county property records. The improvement value is listed as $558,400.
The heavy tin roof of the building fell on top of the structure as it collapsed, he said, and it's likely the fire will continue to smolder until the roof can be removed. He did not have a timeline for that, as it will require coordination with the property owner.
Glynn County was assisted by several other agencies, including the Brunswick Fire Department and firefighters from Waynesville and Camden County. Because there were no fire hydrants nearby, he said firefighters had to draft water from retention ponds at the foot of the Downing Musgrove Causeway leading to Jekyll Island.
This is a developing story.