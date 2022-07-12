Fire destroyed a home in the 300 block of Ethridge Drive in Waverly Pines before dawn Tuesday, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Division Chief Wendel Knighten said.
No one was home at the time of the fire at 314 Ethridge Drive, which emergency dispatchers reported to firefighters at 1:29 a.m., Knighten said.
On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters were still trying to determine who lived there, he said.
Firefighters brought the flames under control within a short time, but the structure was declared a complete loss, Knighten said.
It is likely that the fire started inside the garage based on the significant degree of damage on that side of the structure, Knighten said.
Flames destroyed a vehicle inside the garage.
“In my experience, it probably started in the garage area,” said Knighten, who also is a fire marshal with the county fire-rescue department. “We do not know at present who was living there, but no one seems to have been around (Tuesday morning). It destroyed the whole house.
“I’m thinking when the homeowner or tenants come forward, they will have a whole lot of questions for us. It’s unfortunate.”
Knighten said a young man on scene told firefighters his uncle lives at the residence, but the man left before firefighters could get more information.
Firefighters did a walk-through of the structure in the fire’s aftermath and saw no signs that anyone was inside.
It is the second time a house has caught fire in Glynn County this month. A man died in a house fire on the night of July 3 at 310 Kingland Ave., located off U.S. 341.
Neighbors called 911 at 8:42 p.m. July 3 after hearing an explosion at the home, Knighten said. The 51-year-old man was found dead inside the home after firefighters extinguished the fire.
The victim still has not been positively identified, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said.