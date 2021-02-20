Flames engulfed and destroyed a 42-foot catamaran yacht Friday night at Morningstar Marina, located off the F.J. Torras Causeway on the Frederica River near the entrance to St. Simons Island, said Wendel Knight, Division Fire Chief for the Glynn County Fire Department.
The county fire department received a 911 call of a fire at 100 Marina Drive at about 8 p.m., Knighten said. The yacht was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
There was no damage to the dock; surrounding boats were moved to avoid damage, he said. County firefighters unrolled more than 1,200 feet of fire hose to reach the yacht, “which is an extremely long way,” Knighten noted. Vessels from U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick and Sea Tow “helped with the extinguishment,” Knighten said.
County firefighters were on scene until midnight. The catamaran sunk before dawn, he said.
Firefighters have not determined an exact cause of the fire, but the catamaran’s owner told firefighters he had “a small propane camp cabin in one of the rear cabins,” Knighten said.
The owner will be held responsible for the ship’s salvage and removal, he said.