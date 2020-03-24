Another Glynn County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District, bringing the total to five.
The district also reported three new cases in Chatham County, bringing the total to seven, and two in Bryan, the first reported cases in that county.
The new cases bring the total in the eight-county coastal Georgia district to 18, including two in Effingham and one each in Camden and Liberty.
No cases have been reported in the two remaining counties, Long and McIntosh.
No deaths due to the disease have been reported in the Coastal Health District.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow, state and local authorities are ramping up efforts to slow its spread.
As of noon today, all restaurants in Camden County have been ordered to discontinue onsite food and beverage consumption as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus. The order will remain in effect until noon on April 6 and a voluntary curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect.
The cities of Savannah and Atlanta both issued stay-at-home orders today that require residents to remain at home except when performing essential tasks, such as visiting medical facilities for necessary services, grocery shopping and caring for pets.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp gave the health department power to put those at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 into mandatory quarantine and to close bars and nightclubs that can’t maintain a six-foot distance between patrons.
The Brunswick City Commission imposed further restrictions in the city limits, outright closing bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, along with gyms and fitness centers, theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and gaming machines.
It also put a hold on all permits to hold gatherings in city squares.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,026, including 32 deaths, or 3.12 percent of the total number of cases. The figures are based on the results of 5,484 tests at public and private facilities.
The age bracket showing the lowest number of confirmed cases is 0-17, which stood at 1 percent. Others are 18 to 59, 56 percent; 60 and over, 37 percent; unknown, 7 percent.