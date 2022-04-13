The lone finalist for the Glynn County manager’s job was confirmed Tuesday during a special-called meeting.
The Glynn County Commission voted to appoint William “Bill” Fallon as the new county manager.
Fallon will begin his full-time duties as county manager on May 9 and work with interim county manager Mike Stewart until he leaves the job May 13.
Fallon is currently deputy director at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and has served in that capacity since May 2016.
Prior to working for FLETC, Fallon spent 27 years with the United States Marshals Service in various locations around the United States. His last duty post with the marshals service was as assistant director for training at Glynco. In addition, Mr. Fallon is an adjunct professor at College of Coastal Georgia.
Fallon, his wife Tina and their four children have lived in Glynn County for the past 10 years.
He replaces Alan Ours, who was released from his contract in April 2021 after he tendered his six-month resignation notice earlier in the year.
A search for a new manager was held last year, but commissioners did not support either of the finalists recommended last summer by a consultant.
They offered the job to Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman in a 4-3 vote, but he and commissioners were unable to reach an agreement, leading to Stewart being hired on a interim basis.