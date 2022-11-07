As the officials announced the fire at Symrise was out except for some possible hot spots that were being addressed, Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal announced the county had at 6 p.m. lifted its evacuation order for Satilla Shores, Royal Oaks and other nearby neighborhoods.
With everything "safe and contained,'' Neal said, "It will be OK for everyone to come home."
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said the fire that resulted from three explosions was out and that firefighters were applying another layer of foam to suppress spot fires and any lingering vapors.
Crews were also checking the temperatures of tanks to ensure they were not at high levels that could cause a reignition. They were also closing specific valves to prevent any additional chemical releases, Prosswimmer said.
Prosswimmer said firefighters had made good progress up to a point.
"One of the tanks decided to vent,'' and crews were backed up to a safer area, he said.
"Once that setting down, we sent crews back in,'' he said.
The state fire marshal will investigate to determine the origin of the fire and once that work is done the scene will be turned back over to the owners to undertake any remediation.