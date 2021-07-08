Elsa brings heavy rain, flooding to the Isles

Tropical Storm Elsa suddenly veered right Wednesday evening, bringing it closer to the Golden Isles and delivering a deluge that flooded downtown Brunswick and elsewhere while spawning a powerful tornado in Camden County, forecasters say.
Drenching rain bands stalled over Glynn County for several hours into late-night Wednesday as the storm’s path shifted east after crossing the Florida/Georgia state line that afternoon, said Alec Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management.
The storm delivered nearly 7 inches of rain in some places, putting Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick underwater for a time, as well as Albany Street, the College Park community and elsewhere in the city. With Elsa’s eye passing closer the Georgia Coast than expected, the storm brought sustained winds of up to 36 mph and wind gusts as high as 58 mph along Glynn County’s barrier islands, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
A tornado touched down at 5:44 p.m. in Camden County near the Kings Bay Naval Station, packing winds of 128 mph, damaging recreational vehicles and flipping trucks, Nelson said.
Police, fire-rescue and utility personnel remained on alert throughout the night at the Glynn County Emergency Operations Center, Eaton said. Officials received more than 20 reports of downed trees, and several calls about downed utility lines and power outages throughout the county, Eaton said. Georgia Power emergency workers stationed at the county EOC responded as quickly as possible to power outage reports, he said.
“With Georgia Power right here, we were able to quickly coordinate,” Eaton told The News. “We were working throughout the night to restore power all over the county, from St. Simons Island to Brunswick and in northern parts of the county. We got some knee-deep flooding in certain areas, particularly in Brunswick.”
Elsa moved northward as it crossed into Georgia near Valdosta, but the storm suddenly shifted its path to a northeasterly trek. It eventually passed through Southeast Georgia near neighboring Waycross to the west of here, but not before stalling over Glynn County for several hours near high tide. High tide occurred at 7:35 p.m. on St. Simons Island.
Elsa’s new path put Coastal Georgia in the quadrant just northeast of the storm’s eye, placing the Golden Isles in the path of powerful weather movements swinging up from the southwest. Tropical storms spin counterclockwise; this northeast quadrant of a tropical system typically receives the brunt of damage.
“It just continued to shift to the right until it was over Waycross from about 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which put us in the path of that powerful corner of the storm,” Eaton said. “It just goes to show you that the cone of uncertainty is just that. Then the storm stalled and we were getting flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service. But we had our teams in place and ready to respond and they worked throughout the night. A huge thank-you to all who stayed.”
Most of the rain in Glynn County fell along the Interstate 95 corridor, Nelson said. A wind gust of 58 mph was recorded on Jekyll Island and a gust of 39 mph was recorded on St. Simons Island, he said.
“That outer band of rain, once it got up into the Glynn County, it stalled out in the late afternoon and into the evening,” Nelson told The News. “That’s what brought the heaviest rainfall, most of it along that I-95 corridor."
A weather service rain gauge in Glynn County recorded 6.62 inches of rain, Nelson said. The weather service’s rain gauge at St. Simons McKinnon Airport on the island recorded 4.43 inches of rainfall. It shattered the rainfall record for July 7 in Glynn County, which had been 1.5 inches in 1945.
“Weather is unpredictable, as always,” Eaton said. “Elsa took a hard right and chose to stall right over Glynn County as high tide was coming in. It quickly became a flash-flooding event.”